The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.56% of Marcus worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $953,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Marcus by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marcus by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Marcus by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48. The company has a market cap of $499.75 million, a PE ratio of 396.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57. The Marcus Co. has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $19.01.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In related news, Director Bruce J. Olson sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $48,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Corp. engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

