Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,079,000 after purchasing an additional 302,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,885,000 after purchasing an additional 454,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,800,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,966,000 after purchasing an additional 152,277 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,834,000 after purchasing an additional 22,841 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 7.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,238,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,410,000 after purchasing an additional 230,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $157,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $157,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $3,810,792.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,085 shares in the company, valued at $198,976.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

NVT opened at $46.28 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.37.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

nVent Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

