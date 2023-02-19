Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 325.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,265,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,146,000 after buying an additional 967,534 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2,032.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 426,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,593,000 after acquiring an additional 406,545 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 996,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,337,000 after acquiring an additional 335,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,038,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,205,000 after acquiring an additional 322,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $228.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $274.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Cowen upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.50.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

