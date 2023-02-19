Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.17% of Winnebago Industries worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WGO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 180.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth $51,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 50.9% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

NYSE WGO opened at $65.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.86. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $70.53. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.24. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 10th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

Featured Stories

