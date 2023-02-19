Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,201 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.54.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $87.28 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $91.22. The company has a market cap of $235.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

