Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 719,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,550 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ BBGI opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.06.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

