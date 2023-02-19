Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 87.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 18,436 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 66.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,364,000 after acquiring an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $50.12 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $53.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.93.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $547.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.