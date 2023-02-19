FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,725 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTAI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth $166,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,391.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 17,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $24.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.23. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.91.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.42.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

