Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $770,000 Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Terex were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after purchasing an additional 417,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,978,000 after purchasing an additional 68,739 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,041 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Terex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,128,000 after purchasing an additional 65,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Terex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,377,000 after purchasing an additional 90,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Terex Price Performance

In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $8,424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,609 shares in the company, valued at $36,313,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEX opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.67. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $57.48.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

Terex announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 19th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Terex Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

Featured Articles

