Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 964 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2,372.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 169,590 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth about $8,850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 53.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after buying an additional 98,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 177.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 96,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $3,220,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $111,970.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,468.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shake Shack Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $55.00 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $75.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average is $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $238.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHAK shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.46.

Shake Shack Profile

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

