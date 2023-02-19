Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,910 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,690 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in eBay were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in eBay by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in eBay by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in eBay by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
eBay Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $48.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -438.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.72. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $60.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
eBay Company Profile
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
