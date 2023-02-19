Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.8% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.7% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.2% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 38,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 17,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $475.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $469.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The company has a market capitalization of $121.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.87.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

