Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $871,000 Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter worth $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter worth $85,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter worth $106,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 213.9% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.25. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

