Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.30% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 359.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 115,830 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 128.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 338,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 43.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $9.89 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $12.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $359.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPWH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sportsman’s Warehouse

In related news, CEO Jon Barker sold 14,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $133,169.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 643,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,047,161. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

