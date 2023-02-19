Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.48% of Lands’ End worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Towerview LLC boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 52.6% in the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 686,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 236,584 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 68.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 356.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 192,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 150,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 39.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Lands’ End to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Lands’ End to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Lands’ End from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Lands’ End Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $21.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $370.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

