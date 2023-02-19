Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 150 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Spire by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,065,000 after acquiring an additional 572,381 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Spire by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,715,000 after acquiring an additional 308,550 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Spire by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 400,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after acquiring an additional 164,375 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Spire by 2,941.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 126,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coann Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spire during the 1st quarter valued at $9,041,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Shares of SR stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.88 and a 200 day moving average of $70.02. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.52 and a 1 year high of $79.24.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.35 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

