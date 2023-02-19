Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its holdings in Amgen by 19.8% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 7.3% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,241,000 after acquiring an additional 26,471 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $240.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

