Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Increased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,815,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $70,572,000 after buying an additional 101,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,226,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $122,967.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,707,289,622.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $122,967.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,707,289,622.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $86,508.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,563 shares of company stock worth $9,482,608 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on CRM shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.14.

NYSE CRM opened at $165.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.17 billion, a PE ratio of 589.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.80. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

