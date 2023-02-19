Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 6,000 Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.50% of Limoneira worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Limoneira during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $15.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02.

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.96 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. Research analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -499.92%.

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Limoneira from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of the agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. The Fresh Lemons segments focuses on the sale of fresh lemons, lemon by-products, brokered fruit and other lemon revenue.

