Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.12 Million Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GT. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

GT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Argus cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.21. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

