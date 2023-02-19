Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 30,000 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.17% of Redwood Trust worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 78.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 43.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 50.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RWT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.61.

Redwood Trust Price Performance

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of RWT stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $11.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is -63.45%.

Insider Activity at Redwood Trust

In related news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $48,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,792.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Redwood Trust news, CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $80,303.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $48,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,821 shares in the company, valued at $732,792.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

