Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $961,000 Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LW. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.8% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 12.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.5 %

LW opened at $100.48 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $100.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.65 and a 200-day moving average of $86.52.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,411,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

