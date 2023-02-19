Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stock Position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 257.7% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 148,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,815 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 39,533.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth $2,638,000. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bel Fuse from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Bel Fuse stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $353,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $33,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

