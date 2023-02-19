Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 70.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares during the period. LFS Asset Management bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter valued at about $472,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 60.0% in the third quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.74. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52 week low of $35.82 and a 52 week high of $57.07.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

