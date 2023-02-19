Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 10,932 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,932 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.08% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 133,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 19,208 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,565,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after purchasing an additional 501,190 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,616,000 after purchasing an additional 45,152 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LILAK opened at $9.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $11.42.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

