Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 264.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 46.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 82.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 140.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.51. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $61.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 246.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.18.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

