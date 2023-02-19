Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 46.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 43.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,437,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after acquiring an additional 741,591 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 42.0% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 267,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 78,962 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 602,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.8% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,831,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,291 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.