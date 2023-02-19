Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 47,672 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) by 202.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,672 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.38% of CTO Realty Growth worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 156.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 24,642 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 205.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 232,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 156,169 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 349,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 234,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CTO. BTIG Research dropped their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. TheStreet downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jonestrading dropped their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 0.1 %

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

CTO stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.46 million, a P/E ratio of 106.89 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 844.44%.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

