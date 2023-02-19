Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $110.65 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NVR were worth $110,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 250.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 425,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 340,271 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVR opened at $5,098.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4,916.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,488.93. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,500.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 5.64. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $89.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 357.51 EPS for the current year.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total transaction of $3,400,014.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,347.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total transaction of $3,400,014.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,347.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total transaction of $3,545,815.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,927 shares of company stock worth $20,690,321. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

