Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 37,854 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,854 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.10% of Mirion Technologies worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MIR. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mirion Technologies by 869.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,267,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,821,000 after buying an additional 2,930,457 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 509.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,180,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 987,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 68.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,302,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after acquiring an additional 935,824 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 80.6% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 665,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,426,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirion Technologies stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $9.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

