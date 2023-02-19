FDx Advisors Inc. Has $314,000 Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 535.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 12.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 3,766.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $173.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.63. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $180.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Wingstop

WING has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wingstop from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on Wingstop from $148.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.44.

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.