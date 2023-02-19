ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $2.64 Million in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 103,954 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.24% of Granite Construction at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Granite Construction by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 409,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 169,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 128.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,180,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,574,000 after buying an additional 1,226,962 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the third quarter valued at $536,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GVA opened at $43.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.69. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.00%.

GVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

