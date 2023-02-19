Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stock Position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimball International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Kimball International by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kimball International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Kimball International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 50,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimball International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 485,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kimball International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Kimball International Stock Up 1.1 %

KBAL stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. Kimball International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $182.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimball International, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimball International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.23%.

Kimball International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

