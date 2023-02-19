Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $120.05 Million Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,708,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $120,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 870,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 4.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,122,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 8.0% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 792,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,723,000 after purchasing an additional 58,426 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $88,588.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $88,588.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,283 shares of company stock valued at $145,894 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $109.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.95 and a 200 day moving average of $86.43. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

