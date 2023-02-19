ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 12,465 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Newmont by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 24,254 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Newmont by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,643,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,100. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Newmont Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEM. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $45.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average is $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

