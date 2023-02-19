62,522 Shares in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of First American Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,355,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in First American Financial by 106.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 100.0% during the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FAF shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $60.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.71. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.24.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 85.60%.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

