iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,615 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $132.12 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.54.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

