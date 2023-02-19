Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 86.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RGLD opened at $121.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.36.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.04 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.45.

Royal Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.