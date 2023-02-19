ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,359 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 48.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 121.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after acquiring an additional 94,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. Grupo Santander raised Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $74.04 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 116.96%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Featured Stories

