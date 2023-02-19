ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 73,722 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of Sage Therapeutics worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,977,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,060,000 after purchasing an additional 345,568 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,088,000 after acquiring an additional 46,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,934,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,770,000 after acquiring an additional 98,708 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,259,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,675,000 after acquiring an additional 818,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after purchasing an additional 792,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $45.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.18. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $49.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.37) by ($0.10). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,930.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.50%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.12) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $92.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

Insider Transactions at Sage Therapeutics

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $519,394.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,572.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

