ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGEGet Rating) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 73,722 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of Sage Therapeutics worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,977,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,060,000 after purchasing an additional 345,568 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,088,000 after acquiring an additional 46,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,934,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,770,000 after acquiring an additional 98,708 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,259,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,675,000 after acquiring an additional 818,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after purchasing an additional 792,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $45.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.18. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $49.56.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.37) by ($0.10). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,930.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.50%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.12) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $92.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

Insider Transactions at Sage Therapeutics

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $519,394.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,572.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

