FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,547 Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,186,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,993,000 after purchasing an additional 87,247 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,536,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,353,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,647,000 after purchasing an additional 47,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,136,000 after purchasing an additional 28,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,410,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $94.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.65. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $97.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

