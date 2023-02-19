Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) is CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s 4th Largest Position

CBOE Vest Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,783 shares during the period. Genuine Parts comprises about 1.8% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $9,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 924,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,070,000 after purchasing an additional 21,368 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.9% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 3,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 17.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock opened at $180.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genuine Parts Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.