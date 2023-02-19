FDx Advisors Inc. Has $316,000 Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Vail Resorts by 700.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 10,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $1,784,217.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,332.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Vail Resorts stock opened at $243.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $273.43.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $279.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.07 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 89.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.43.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Further Reading

