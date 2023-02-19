IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,086 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 203.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 557,497 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,861,000 after buying an additional 415,842 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 892,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,049,000 after buying an additional 314,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after buying an additional 270,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 137.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,291,000 after acquiring an additional 222,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $131.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 66.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $139.82.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IPGP shares. Benchmark raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

