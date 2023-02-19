FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 93 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 116.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $156.03 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $165.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.