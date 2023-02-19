FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,698,000 after acquiring an additional 162,965 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 62,771 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $809,176.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,629.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,367. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

