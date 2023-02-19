FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,049,000 after buying an additional 181,369 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,073,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,696,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,096,000 after buying an additional 91,292 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,727.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 67,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 64,095 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,297,000 after buying an additional 59,868 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

BATS ICF opened at $58.80 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.86.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

