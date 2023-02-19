FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.78.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.