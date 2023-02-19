FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,086 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Match Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,353,000 after acquiring an additional 827,025 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,040,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,610,000 after acquiring an additional 566,569 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Match Group by 26.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,498,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,103,000 after buying an additional 515,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Match Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,996,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,610,000 after buying an additional 456,153 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MTCH stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average of $49.62.
MTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.
Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
