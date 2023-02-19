FDx Advisors Inc. Has $274,000 Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in JD.com by 282.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 80,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 59,387 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter worth approximately $495,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in JD.com by 69.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 329.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 61,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in JD.com by 761.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 61,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 54,776 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.91.

JD.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:JD opened at $53.02 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 589.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.86.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. JD.com had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $34.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.59 billion. Analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile



JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

